Insults, made on social networks by some Azerbaijani emigrants living in Europe in relation to the Azerbaijani authorities, are unacceptable, Head of the Azerbaijani House in Paris Mirvari Fataliyeva told Trend on April 3.

Fataliyeva said that the aim of these individuals, serving certain groups, is to damage Azerbaijan's image in the international arena and attempt to destabilize the situation in Azerbaijan on the eve of the presidential election.

It is very important that Azerbaijan, located in a complex region, has maintained its stability against the backdrop of the current tense geopolitical situation in the world, ongoing conflicts and wars, she believes.

"From this point of view, we think that the upcoming election in Azerbaijan is of great importance not only for the South Caucasus region, but for the whole world. Unfortunately, some forces attempt to break the democratic conditions created in Azerbaijan and to commit provocations. Thus they damage the national interests of Azerbaijan. We, the Azerbaijanis of France, strongly condemn the provocative activity of these forces. We declare that the political struggle and the policy itself should be conducted within the framework of ethical norms. Otherwise, these forces insult first of all the Azerbaijani people, society and statehood," she said.

Fataliyeva called on Azerbaijanis living in Europe to counteract this dirty campaign conducted against Azerbaijan.

