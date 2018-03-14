By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 15.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5˚C at night, +7-11˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +2-4˚C at night, +8-10˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

Rain is predicted in country's northern and eastern areas at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places . East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-5˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

