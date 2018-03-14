By Trend

The measures taken by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan in connection with the presidential election scheduled for April 11 fully meet the requirements of the Electoral Code, Elchin Mirzabeyli, the deputy chairman of the Popular Front of Azerbaijan Party, told Trend on March 14.

He stressed that there are no obstacles in the electoral process.

"We did not face negative cases either during nomination of candidates, signature collection process or during registration of presidential candidates. During the experts' verification of the signatures of voters and other documents, wide opportunities have been created for plenipotentiary representatives of presidential candidates and interested parties to monitor the process. The same opportunities have been created for local and international observers who, according to the requirements of the legislation, will be able to freely observe the election or other processes," Mirzabeyli said.

He said that some forces, who want to discredit Azerbaijan, are concerned about the normal course of the electoral process.

"The same happened during the past elections. This is a purposeful campaign. The holding of election in April, in accordance with the requirements of the legislation, put people, who have material or other corporate interests, in trouble. Their strategic plans related to the smear campaign, which they planned to launch in June and July 2018, were destroyed. This is the reason for the hasty and biased conduct of the anti-Azerbaijani campaign, " he said.

As in previous elections, equal opportunities have been created for all observers., he concluded.

