By Trend

Separatism tendencies are increasing in Europe, and Azerbaijan has faced aggressive separatism, said President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party on February 8.

"We will successfully continue our activities within the framework of international organizations. All prominent international organizations support our position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement - all these leading organizations have adopted resolutions and decisions that support our position on the conflict. Thus, political grounds have been formed for resolving the conflict. There are already legal grounds," he said.

President Aliyev underlined that the whole world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. "No country has recognized this so-called structure and I am sure that will never recognize. Historical bases also strengthen our position, because Nagorno-Karabakh is our ancient and historical land. Resolutions and decisions of international organizations strengthen both legal and political basis. Our position on the conflict resolution prevails, especially under the present conditions. The separatism tendencies are increasing in different parts of the world, including Europe. And Europe sees how dangerous trend the separatism is. We have also faced separatism. Therefore, the processes and approaches around the world in the context of conflicts have further strengthened our position. It is no coincidence that the resolution adopted at the Eastern Partnership Summit in November last year unequivocally supported the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Eastern Partnership member states. I can say such a resolution was adopted for the first time. It was the next blow to Armenia, their next defeat, and our next victory. In fact, this was the next victory of justice. That's why these positive trends will get stronger. We just have to pursue and will pursue our own policy. We must pressure on Armenia, will pressure and must bring our truth to the world community. "

President Aliyev emphasized that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan based on the UN Security Council's resolutions.

"There is no other way, we can never allow establishment of second Armenian state on our lands. The territorial integrity of our country is not the subject of negotiations and will never be. We just have to increase our efforts and we increase it. I am sure that this issue will be solved on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, and the territorial integrity of our country will be restored. "

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz