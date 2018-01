By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for construction of Charkhi-Galaghan-Hajilar-Khanligoba-Sayad-Mammadkhanli road in Khachmaz district.

Under the order, 10.1 million manat is allocated from the state budget for construction of the road connecting eight residential areas with a total population of 8,000 people.

