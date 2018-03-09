By Nigar Pashayeva

The name of the oldest living person in Azerbaijan may be included in one of the most famous books of our time -- Guinness Book of World Records.

Physiology Institute of the ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Science) is planning to work on inclusion of the county’s oldest citizen in the Book.

Director of the Institute Ph.D. in Biology Ulduz Hashimova told Trend about the plans to perpetuate the name of the Azerbaijani centenarian in the one of the crucial books of our time.



She says that in the Soviet period Azerbaijan was well-known as a land of centenarians.

Hashimova also noted that studies conducted during the World War II showed that even in the years of famine and war in the Lesser Caucasus, there were many long-livers over 100 years old in the Talysh Mountains. The names of Lerik residents Shirali Muslimov, Mahmud Eyvazov, were known all over the world.

The country’s current long-living woman is 108-year-old citizen of Lankaran Vesma Abbasova.



She has seven kids, more than 20 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her health condition is good. She even undertakes many of the household tasks.

Lankaran citizen said that she has never had a serious disease. Moreover, old woman does not take medicines. She only visits the doctor twice a year.

Abbasova, considers that good health in her family is inherited. It was found, that her mother and sister also lived more than 90 years.

But Hashimova believes that there may be more elderly people in Azerbaijan, so the Institute plans to conduct research in other regions.

“Unfortunately, because over 145 cases of the record age were not confirmed with any documents and were not verified by experts, they could not be included in the Guinness Book. We plan to work in this direction, because in many cases the age specified in the documents does not coincide with the real one. Sometimes, provided information about the eldest person does not have the real basis,” said Hashimova.

Those who can boast their longevity are frequently found in Azerbaijan, mostly in Lankaran, Masali, Zagatala, Gusar, Gazakh, Tovuz, Ismayilli, Jalilabad. Shamakhi, Lachin, Kalbajar and Agdam regions.

Currently, according to the Guinness Book of Records, the oldest alive citizen is Japanese Nabi Tajima in the age of 117 years. The oldest person ever whose age has been verified is a female French Jeanne Calment. She died at the age of 122 years, 164 days.

One of Azerbaijan’s centenarians was Shirali Muslimov, shepherd, who lived 169 years, establishing an unprecedented record in the history of longevity. Muslimov's soviet passport stated that he was born on March 26, 1805.

A unique museum, located in one of the most picturesque corners of country-Lerik region, is dedicated to the way of life of the region’s phenomenal people. Currently, the museum has 1,200 exhibits of up to 150 long-livers.

Here you can also find information about Majid Aghayev who lived 136 years, the 128-year-old Abdul Huseinov, Molla Hasrat Melikov who lived 125 years and the 120-year-old Nani Ahmadova.

