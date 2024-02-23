Azerbaijan MFA responds to Armenian PM's accusations

23 February 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's accusations against Azerbaijan in an interview with France 24 TV channel, Azernews reports.

The Ministry said in a statement that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's groundless accusations against our country in an interview with France 24 TV channel are aimed at creating tension in the region and dealing another blow to the peace process.

It was noted that after the last meeting between the leaders held on the initiative of the German Chancellor, such statements by Armenia and the choice of France as the venue are regarded as an indicator of France's continued negative influence on the peace process, being disrespect on Armenia's part to Germany's efforts:

"The allegations that Azerbaijan is allegedly preparing to attack Armenia, that Azerbaijan does not respect the principles of international law, are a clear distortion of the available facts and are intended to mislead the international community.

It is completely unjustified that the Armenian side, which has recently been conducting a policy of mass militarization, destabilizing the situation in the region for about 5 months, in order to conceal these steps, citing as justification appeals to the "West Azerbaijani community", as well as responses to unfounded statements of Armenia, claimed that our country is preparing for war.

Emphasizing the importance of recognizing sovereignty and territorial integrity, respecting the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration on the delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and equality of countries to establish transport and economic ties in the region, the Prime Minister forgot that Armenia has been violating these principles for more than 30 years. Unlike Armenia, immediately after the 44-day war, it was Azerbaijan that offered peace to Armenia based on 5 basic principles. Armenia continues to violate these principles with its claims against our country.

It is well known to everyone that the continuation of claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia, legislative acts in force, official letters and statements, documents circulated by international organizations and courts, confirms that the leadership of Armenia is not interested in promoting the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agenda.

We urge the Armenian side, which continues its aggressive slanderous rhetoric against our country using various international platforms, to abandon statements damaging peaceful prospects and use the opportunities created to turn the South Caucasus region into a space of peace and cooperation".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz