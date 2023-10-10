UN Security Council can hold meetings with representatives of both countries

10 October 2023 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

"We are closely following what is happening between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The UN Security Council session can be convened if there is an appeal from any party," Ambassador Sergio França Danese, Brazil's Permanent Representative to the UN, who chaired the UN Security Council in October, said this at a press conference, Azernews reports.

Stating that he was aware of the report of the UN mission that visited Garabagh, the ambassador said he was closely following what was happening in the South Caucasus.

"As you know, the UN Security Council can hold a meeting if one of the permanent representatives of both countries at the UN applies. We have not yet received a request from any country. If there is a request from any side, we will call a meeting."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz