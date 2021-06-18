By Trend

Russia supports the steps aimed at normalizing the dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, as well as between Yerevan and Ankara, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark at the briefing on June 17, Trend reports.

"Interaction in the South Caucasus must be developed on the basis of the principles of good-neighborliness, taking into account, of course, the balance of interests of all regional countries,” the spokesperson added.

“We do not consider it correct to mix the topics concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh region with bilateral relations of Azerbaijan or Armenia with third countries,” Zakharova said. “In this aspect, we view the latest Azerbaijani-Turkish contacts at the highest level. We proceed from the fact that bilateral ties in the region, including those in the military sphere, must not be built against other countries.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz