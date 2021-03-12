By Trend

The operational-tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to be held on March 15-18, are of a planned nature and do not pose risks to stability and security in the region, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, said, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

Zakharova made the statement at a briefing on Mar.12.

"Usually, military exercises are conducted by all the states of the South Caucasus regularly, the relevant information is provided to the interested parties in advance. According to our information, these exercises are, as I said, of a planned nature, aimed at improving the combat training of troops and not pose risks to stability and security in the region," she said.

