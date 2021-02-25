By Trend

OSCE remains ready to deploy mediation missions to provide for sustained peace in liberated territories of Azerbaijan, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Peter Lord Bowness said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

He noted also noted that OSCE is ready to provide its advanced involvement to provide for lasting peace in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

--

