A letter of appreciation was sent to the Indonesian colleagues on behalf of the Azerbaijani parliamentary Working Group for Interparliamentary Contacts between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the Press and PR Department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on Feb. 19.

Leader of the Azerbaijani parliamentary Working Group for the Azerbaijani-Indonesian Interparliamentary Contacts Bakhtiyar Aliyev has sent a letter of appreciation to the Leader of the Indonesia-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Muhammad Iqbal.

The letter lauds the political statement passed by the Chamber of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia in connection with the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide.

In accordance with the letter, the statement in question is based on historical facts and references to the known resolutions of the UN Security Council. Aliyev thanks the colleagues on behalf of the whole Working Group for the fraternal support expressed by the Parliament of Indonesia.

The Azerbaijan Republic attaches a great importance to the furtherance of bilateral cooperation with the friendly Republic of Indonesia in every field available, the letter says.

“Mr. Aliyev writes with confidence that the interparliamentary collaboration created through a combined effort will continue deepening henceforth, which, in turn, will serve to strengthen the current relations between our nations,” the letter said.

The Chamber of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia passed a statement on behalf of its Indonesia-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group on February 10, 2021 in respect of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide.

That statement condemns the crimes against the people of Azerbaijan committed by the Armenians and inculpates Armenia’s disregard for the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

