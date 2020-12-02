By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) has highlighted Karabakh's tourism potential at Gulf Travel Show Fair.

The two-day virtual event featured more than 3,000 one-to-one meetings between suppliers and travel agents, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, hotels, TMCs and international agencies, Azertag reported.

As part of the exhibition, ATB representatives held more than 35 meetings. They provided an insight into the tourism potential of the liberated Karabakh region. The meetings discussed works to be done to make the region an attractive tourism destination.

ATB also informed travel agents about the Sanitation And Hygiene Methods And Norm (SAHMAN) program, prepared by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau with the goal of ensuring effective compliance with sanitary rules and increasing competitiveness in the tourism industry.

With multiple tourism destinations, Azerbaijan has always attracted tourists from around the world. For many years, the tourism sector has played a great role in the country's life.

Despite all extraordinary challenges, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau continues to promote the country's tourism industry.

Some 68 virtual meetings with tour operators and tourism companies from the Middle East, India, China, Russia, Belarus, the UAE, South Korea, Israel, Germany and Ukraine were successfully held in July.

More than 249 participants attended 9 webinars organized as well. In total, 56 webinars and 176 online meetings were held with tourism partners in foreign markets in May, June and July, which were attended by more than 2,000 participants.

In November, ATB joined the World Travel Market London 2020, one of the world's leading tourism exhibitions in London.

The meetings highlighted the country's tourism trends as well as tourism potential of Karabakh region.

The large-scale event brought together global tourism companies from Europe, North America, Asia and the Gulf countries.

The virtual meetings were held with the participation of ATB representatives as part of the event, Azertag reported.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the World Travel Market London since 2002.

