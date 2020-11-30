By Trend

Citizens shouldn’t haste to visit the territories liberated from the occupation, Director of the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Gazanfar Ahmadov said on Nov.30, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, in the near future conditions will be created for the citizens of Azerbaijan to make trips to their native lands.

"We ask the population to refrain from trips to these territories yet. One shouldn't go there bypassing the police posts, it’s dangerous," he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document to end the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz