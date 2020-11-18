By Trend

President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan signed a law on sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov.18 referring to the local "Resmi Gazete" media outlet.

"The Azerbaijani army has achieved great success in restoring the territorial integrity of the country. According to the statement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia (on a complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict), it was decided to establish a Monitoring Center to control the ceasefire,” the law said. “Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan. Turkey's support to Azerbaijan to preserve the country's sovereignty relies on international law.”

The law’s draft was discussed on Nov.17 and adopted at a meeting of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

According to the draft, Turkish military servicemen will operate within the Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center in Nagorno Karabakh for 1 year.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz