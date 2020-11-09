By Trend

Pakistan stands with the brave people and leadership of Azerbaijan on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Pakistani Youth leader Qaiser Nawab told Trend.

Nawab extended congratulations to the brother country Azerbaijan on liberating the Shusha city of Nagorno Karabakh region from the illegal occupation of Armenia after three decades.

He said, that Pakistan stands with the brave people and leadership of Azerbaijan in this regard and that Azerbaijan holds legal stand on the Karabakh conflict.

"The brave army of Azerbaijan is fighting for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and ensuring to liberate the land from the Armenian aggression and occupation. The victory of Azerbaijan is the victory of Pakistan and all those countries whose values are based on respect and international commitments," Nawab said.

Nawab added that it is the time for Armenia to voluntarily withdraw its Army and stop the illegal occupation.

"The shameful and brutal face of Armenia was already revealed to the world. I also extend congratulations on National Flag Day of Azerbaijan. We pray for Azerbaijani flag to be raised in all areas of Nagorno Karabakh region," he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

