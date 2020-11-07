By Trend

An artillery shelling by Azerbaijani troops of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of Armenian Armed Forces in the Aghdere direction of the front, resulted in numerous casualties from the Armenian side, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Several units of vehicles and mortar installations of the Armenian Armed Forces have been disabled, said the message.

Thanks to the operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, there are losses among the personnel of the units of the 1st battalion of the 6th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces. The cannons of the 3rd battery of the D-30 artillery battalion of the Armenian Armed Forces were also disabled.

