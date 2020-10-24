By Trend

Armenia, as an occupying country, must liberate the territories of Azerbaijan before it is too late, Lebanese political scientist and researcher Ali Bakir told Trend.

He noted that the stubbornness of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the world community has no legal basis.

In fact, the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is very simple - Armenia just needs to withdraw its occupation troops from the territory of Azerbaijan.

"The residence of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is not a reason for the Armenian occupation," he said.

As a result of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan from September 27 to October 17, 63 civilians were killed and 298 people were injured. There are women and children among the dead and wounded. Civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged.

These facts are another manifestation of the terrorist and fascist policy of the military-political leadership of Armenia in relation to the civilian population.

