By Trend

The UN supports any diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and facilitating the resumption of negotiations under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, UN Spokesman Stefan Dujarrick said.

Dujarrick made the remark commenting on the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the request of journalists, Trend reports on Oct.23.

He reminded that since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has maintained contacts with the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of both countries.

The UN has repeatedly called on both sides to stop the bloodshed and resume negotiations with the mediation of the Minsk Group co-chairs - Russia, the US, and France. The meeting in Washington will be held with the participation of one of the co-chairs, added Dujarrick.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz