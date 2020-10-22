By Trend

The world-famous Qatari ‘Al-Jazeera’ TV channel posted on its official Facebook page a new "plan" of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, where he showed the so-called "a shortcut to victory".

This publication of Pashinyan has caused ridicule and ironic reactions from Arab readers.

Almost all readers of this post openly and publicly said that Armenia is an occupying country, and Pashinyan is a liar and a deceiver.

Moreover, almost all readers-supported Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz