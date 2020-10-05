By Trend

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi city 26-year-old Elshan Ibrahimov and his niece 5-year-old Ayan Ibrahimova were injured as a result of a shell which hit a residential building in the city, Trend reports on Oct. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Having injuries of various severity, these individuals were transported to the hospital. The house was greatly damaged.

The Armenian armed forces fired three missiles at Aghjabadi city at about 16:00 (GMT+4) on Oct. 5.

One of the missiles did not explode, other missile hit the garden. As a result, a residential building was destroyed. The third missile hit a residential building.

At present, employees of the General Prosecutor's Office are carrying out all possible investigative and operational measures in combat conditions.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

