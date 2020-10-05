By Trend

Armenia is attacking the civilian targets in rest of Azerbaijan out of a sense of desperation, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“Armenian side sees that Azerbaijan’s military offensive is increasingly successful, and Armenia is unable to stop it. Armenia is trying to do two things: One is to provoke Azerbaijan to respond with similar attacks against civilian targets in Armenia, which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thinks could bring in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia. Secondly, the goal of the Armenian side is to frighten the Azerbaijani people,” he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

