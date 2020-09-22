By Trend

Azerbaijan has the right to liberate its lands, kept under Armenia's occupation, by all means, including military ones, retired General of Turkish Armed Forces, an expert on national security Ermagan Kuloglu told Trend on Sept.22.

Kuloglu expressed confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to liberate its lands by the military means, and Armenia is well aware of this.

The expert noted that the provocations of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan are not something new and will continue.

He also added that Armenia continues to arm, demonstrating its ‘strength’ to Azerbaijan and thus trying to warn Azerbaijan against conducting military operations to liberate its occupied territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

