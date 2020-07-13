By Aisha Jabbarova

Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the Armenian provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12 that killed three Azerbaijani soldiers and injured four others.

“These attempts, which Armenia has made to distract the attention of the international community from its continued illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding regions for many years and to add new dimensions to the conflict for blocking the political settlement, are bound to fail,” the ministry said in its press service.

The ministry said that “the fact that this attack which is yet another manifestation of Armenia's aggressive nationalism, has been repelled by Azerbaijan, is a concrete indication that aggression will not be left unanswered.”

“The Armenian side should give up on such dangerous tactics and choose the path of reason and law. Embarking on adventurism for aspirations beyond its own capacity reveals Armenia’s failure of judgement and constitutes the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in our region. We hope that Armenia’s effort to cover up its own aggression will not be accepted by the international community in any way,” the ministry said.

The ministry reiterated Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan’s struggle to protect its territorial integrity.

