By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Armenia hampers peace negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and carries responsibility for the rise of the tension in the region, the ministry reported in its official website on May 6.

Abdullayeva’s comments come after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on May 6 where he rejected the phased resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, meaning the withdrawal of troops from occupied regions around Nagorno-Karabakh in its initial stage. Pashinyan said that Yerevan’s position regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not changed since 2018.

"With this statement, the Armenian Prime Minister acknowledges that it is Armenia that impedes the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and thus the maintenance of peace and security in the region. This statement clearly shows who is refusing to negotiate, to comply with the requirements of the international community, and first of all, demands of the UN Security Council resolutions, and thus who is hindering the settlement of the conflict," Abdullayeva said.

The spokeswoman stressed that the Armenian leadership must understand that such statements do not serve the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

"The Armenian leadership must realize that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with its Constitution and the norms and principles of international law. Armenia is accountable for the rise of any tension within the settlement of the conflict", she added.

It should be noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a public forum in Moscow on April 21 that the Karabakh peace discussions over the years have “envisaged a movement toward a resolution on the basis of a phased approach, with the first step the solution of the most pressing problems, the liberation of several regions around Nagorno-Karabakh and the opening up of transportation, economic, and other ties.”

Armenian foreign ministry officials made a number of statements, rejecting the phased settlement of the conflict, saying that Yerevan will not return any occupied territories to Azerbaijan.

