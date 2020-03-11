By Akbar Mammadov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community Tural Ganjaliyev and the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp have discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict during a meeting held in Baku.

“Today I had a familiarization meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, MP Tural Ganjaliyev,” the British Ambassador wrote on his Twitter account on March 10.

“At the meeting, we discussed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the community's contributions to this work,” James Sharp wrote.

In the meantime, Tural Ganjaliyev wrote on his Twitter account that the meeting with Sharp was his “very first meeting in my capacity as the elected representative of Khankendi constituency after the inauguration of Azerbaijani Parliament on 10 March.” He thanked the British ambassador for the meeting.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

