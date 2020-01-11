By Trend

Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia were indicated as a separate international entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the "Country Profiles" section on the official website of the EU Horizon 2020 Program, which is a rude and insidious provocative approach with respect to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Trend reports referring to spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the placement of a distorted map on the Horizon 2020 website.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani side brought to the attention of the executive structure of the EU Horizon 2020 Program the need to suppress this provocation and demanded taking urgent measures.

The department has already removed the distorted "map from the Horizon 2020 website. The EU representative said that this issue was investigated by the Directorate General and noted that this happened due to the inattentiveness of the technical staff involved in the development of this website. It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that it is important to issue a warning in the EU General Directorates to prevent such errors in the future.

---

