On July 18, 2019, around 02:00 AM, Armenian armed forces violated the cease-fire by opening fire from large-caliber weapons from the village of Zorakan in Noyemberyan district of Armenia, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The positions of the frontier-combat point near the village of Ikinji Shikhli of Gazakh district came under fire. The gunning was ceased after retaliatory fire. As a result of the gunning, Azerbaijani soldier Jeyhun Bayramov was wounded while serving in the military border point of Gazakh frontier detachment. He was given medical care, and his life is unthreatened.

Chief of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev visited the scene of the incident, met with the personnel of the military border crossing point to instruct them to strengthen the service-combat activities.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

