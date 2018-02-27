By Trend

The adoption of the statement on 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide by members of the newly created Friends of Azerbaijan Club at the European Parliament is the success of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary diplomacy, Azerbaijani MP Rauf Aliyev told Trend.

He said that the initiative on adopting the statement was made by Andrejs Mamikins, a member of the European Parliament and a member of the European Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, and co-chair of the Friends of Azerbaijan Club.

“The statement is the first document adopted by the European Parliament on Khojaly massacre. The statement reflects the brutal crime, genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people in Khojaly on Feb. 25-26 by Armenian aggressors and it is emphasized that the Khojaly genocide should be remembered in order to prevent crimes committed against humanity as this tragedy,” the MP said.

Particular attention paid to the Khojaly genocide by the European Parliament, and the political assessment of the crimes are a very important issue, Aliyev said.

He added that significant steps have been taken in recent years for recognition of the Khojaly genocide in the world.

As part of the “Justice for Khojaly” campaign being conducted by Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, significant steps are taken in many countries, including the European countries, in order to give true information about the tragedy to the world community, said the MP.

Documents on Khojaly tragedy have been adopted in 21 US states and in 12 countries, added Aliyev.

