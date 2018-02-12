By Trend

Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be solved only through negotiations, Prime Minster of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov said in an interview with Trend.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has no military solution and may only be resolved through a political settlement, he noted.

“Bulgaria’s position of principle is that the conflict can be solved only through negotiations and the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs, with the assistance of the European Union, as well as through active dialogue between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” added Borissov.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

