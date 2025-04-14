Azerbaijan, Qatar explore prospects for expanded healthcare cooperation [PHOTO]

14 April 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar, Mohammed Hamad Saad Al-Fuhayd Al-Hajri, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in healthcare, Azernews reports.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev welcomed the Qatari delegation and highlighted the ongoing success of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations across multiple sectors. He stressed the value of high-level reciprocal visits in deepening intergovernmental ties and pointed to the strong potential for enhanced cooperation in the health sector.

“There are all opportunities for the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical experience in the field of continuing professional education of higher medical specialists of our countries,” Minister Musayev noted.

The Qatari ambassador praised the historic and friendly ties between the two nations and expressed his country's keen interest in expanding collaboration in the fields of healthcare and medical science.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on medical education, the training of professional personnel, and other areas of mutual interest. The Azerbaijani side expressed confidence that cooperation would continue to strengthen in the coming years.