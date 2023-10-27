II International Baku Congress on Breast Cancer kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

27 October 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The II International Baku Congress on Breast Cancer has started in Baku. The congress is organised by the Ministry of Health, the National Oncology Centre, Azerbaijan Medical University, and the Oncology Clinic of the University, Azernews reports.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded, and a minute of silence was observed in honour of the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroes who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Rector of Azerbaijan Medical University Professor Garay Garabeyli said the congress aims to discuss breast diseases, which are important areas of oncology, as well as women's health in general, and to create a productive dialogue between oncology doctors.

It was noted that the scientific programme of the congress was created by the Oncology Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University, the National Oncology Centre, and the Association of Breast Disease Specialists of Azerbaijan in close cooperation with Turkiye's leading specialists in the treatment of breast diseases and covers the most topical issues. themes.

"I am sure that participation in the congress of specialists of world renown, reports of invited experts from Turkiye, USA, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and other countries will cause great interest to all and will make an important contribution to the development of this field of oncology.

Within the framework of the congress, two training courses will be held, which will provide an opportunity to study in more depth the radiological imaging of breast diseases and issues of oncoplastic surgery. I hope that the breadth of the scientific programme, courses on radiological imaging and oncoplastic surgery will meet expectations and hopes," Garaybeyli said.

Speaking later, members of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis Mushfiq Mammadli and Sadagat Valiyeva noted that healthcare reforms carried out in Azerbaijan have improved the quality of medical services, legislative acts in this field have been improved in Milli Majlis.

Rector of Kocaeli University, chairman of the Turkish Society of Breast Surgeons, Prof Nuh Zafar Cantürk, president of Senatürk Society Bahadir Gulluoglu, professor of General Surgery Department of Marmara University Medical Faculty, director of Ajibadem Molecular Institute Prof Cengiz Yakiciyer, professor of Pathology Laboratory, said it was important and wished success to the event.

The Congress continued with sessions. The work of the Congress will end on 28 October.

