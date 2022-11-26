Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries

26 November 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 33 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on November 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,193 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,942 of them have recovered, and 9,976 people have died. Currently, 275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,015 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,369,434 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 440 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 112 citizens, the second dose – 129 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 165 citizens. As many as 34 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,061 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,465 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,726 people – the second dose, 3,391,043 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,827 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

