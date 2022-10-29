Azerbaijan confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

29 October 2022 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on October 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,202 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,944 of them have recovered, and 9,944 people have died. Currently, 314 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,060 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,317,582 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 555 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 29.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 144 citizens, the second dose – 122 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 246 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,910,603 vaccine doses were administered, 5,389,900 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,313 people – the second dose, 3,386,409 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,981 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

