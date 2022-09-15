Azerbaijan confirms 256 more COVID-19 cases, 395 recoveries

15 September 2022 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 256 new COVID-19 cases, 395 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 818,890 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807,096 of them have recovered, and 9,876 people have died. Currently, 1,918 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,388 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,206,805 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,385 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 460 citizens, the second dose to 199 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 596 citizens. As many as 130 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,878,480 vaccine doses were administered, 5,378,646 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,579 people – the second dose, 3,373,434 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,821 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

