Azerbaijan confirms 428 more COVID-19 cases, 475 recoveries

27 August 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 428 new COVID-19 cases, 475 patients have recovered, and nine patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 811,559 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 798,143 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,611 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,142,025 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,416 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 298 citizens, the second dose to 215 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 774 citizens. As many as 129 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,855,924 vaccine doses were administered, 5,373,064 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,862,295 people – the second dose, 3,361,762 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,803 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz