Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 25 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,273 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,368 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,057 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,964,085 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,131 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 538 citizens, the second dose to 305, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,108 citizens. Some 180 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,766,538 vaccine doses were administered, 5,354,566 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,792 people – the second dose, 3,308,903 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,277 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

