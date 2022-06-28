Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries

28 June 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 18 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,188 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,316 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 155 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,957,854 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 24 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into two citizens, the second dose to three, while the third dose and the next doses to 18 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,762,115 vaccine doses were administered, 5,353,538 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,218 people – the second dose, 3,306,446 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,913 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

