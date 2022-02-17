By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,449 new COVID-19 cases, 9,372 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 764,202 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 713,324 of them have recovered, and 9,157 people have died. Currently, 41,721 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,558 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,447,062 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 51,641 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 17.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,244 citizens, the second dose into 2,190 citizens, the third and more dose - into 43,231 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 2,976.

Totally, up until now, 12,679,011 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,277,215 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,770,489 people - the second dose, 2,443,823 people - the third and more dose, and 187,484 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.

