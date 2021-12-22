By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 648 new COVID-19 cases, 1,365 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 612,205 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 590,155 of them have recovered, and 8,238 people have died. Currently, 13,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,891 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,777,429 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 28,142 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,083 citizens, the second one to 3,634 citizens, the third one to 21,425 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,125,458 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,147,759 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,649,537 people - the second dose, 1,328,162 people – the third dose.

---

