Azerbaijan has detected 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 1,967 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 590,113 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 556,716 of them have recovered, and 7,884 people have died. Currently, 25,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,565 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,551,849 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 40,314 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,181 citizens, the second one to 6,125 citizens, the third one to 30,008 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,567,919 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,083,530 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,573,036 people - the second dose, 911,353 people - the third dose.

