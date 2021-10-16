By Trend

Some 30,619 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 12,186 citizens, and the second one to 18,433 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,168,970 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,954,189 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,214,781 people - the second dose.

