By Trend

The growth in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been recently recorded in Azerbaijan, chief infectious disease specialist of the Health Ministry Tayyar Eyvazov told Trend on Oct.8.

"This was mainly due to the easing of the quarantine regime. Full-time study at educational institutions resumed. Besides, because of the cold weather, people began to gather more indoors. All these facts lead to the infection rate increase," Eyvazov said.

The specialist noted that vaccination and compliance with quarantine rules are some of the main factors in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As of Oct.7, Azerbaijan has detected 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died. Up until now, 489,226 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 469,665 of them have recovered, and 6,625 people have died. Currently, 12 936 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz