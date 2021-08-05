By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 219 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 348,074 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,913 of them have recovered, and 5,043 people have died. Currently, 8,118 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,046 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,083,746 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 63,623 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 5.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 39,940 citizens, and the second one to 23,683 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,251,051 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,053,560 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,197,491 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

