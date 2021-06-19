By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 38 new COVID-19 cases, 123 patients have recovered and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,462 of them have recovered, and 4,961 people have died. Currently, 1,014 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,254 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,668,281 tests have been conducted so far.

---

