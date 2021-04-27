By Trend

It is planned to deliver another 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Health Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov told Trend.

Amiraslanov noted that everyone should be actively involved in raising awareness of the importance of vaccination.

"Currently, citizens aged over 40 are being vaccinated. It is expected that vaccination of people aged under 40 will begin soon," said the Parliament representative.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz