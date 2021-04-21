By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,075 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 21.

Some 2,480 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 305,933 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 269,965 patients have recovered, 4,235 people have died. Currently, 31,733 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,679 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,141,335 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,366,890 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 908,672 citizens, and the second one to 458,218 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 14,680 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

