By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,099 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 5.

Some 647 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 271,834 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 242,293 patients have recovered, 3,711 people have died. Currently, 25,830 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,763 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,935,718 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 947,947 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz