By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 25.

Some 228 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 49,959 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 41,279 patients have recovered, 671 people have died. Currently, 8,009 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,037 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,291,534 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz