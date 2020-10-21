By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 714 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 21.

Some 176 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 46,593 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 40,448 patients have recovered, 642 people have died. Currently, 5,503 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,072 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,250,736 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

